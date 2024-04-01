BMO Capital Markets Trims 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price to $63.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. 557,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,069,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

