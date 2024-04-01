BMO Capital Markets Lowers Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$0.40 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.75.

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$157.36 million for the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.0134902 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

