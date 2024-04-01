BMO Capital Markets Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$26.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.41.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.35.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7749321 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

