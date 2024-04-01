BMO Capital Markets Boosts Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$33.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.43.
In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
