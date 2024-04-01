BMO Capital Markets Boosts Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$33.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.43.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE SCR opened at C$28.42 on Thursday. Strathcona Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.