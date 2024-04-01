Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CFO Michael Landsittel Sells 5,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Landsittel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $1,205,570.52.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Landsittel sold 5,003 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $453,722.07.

Shares of BPMC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 604,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,995. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

