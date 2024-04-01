BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the February 29th total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 54,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BIT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 159,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,218. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

