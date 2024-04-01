BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $827.46. 184,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,984. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $806.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.92. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

