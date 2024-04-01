Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

BSM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. 97,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,036. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 70.46% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,144.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

