Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 234.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

NASDAQ BMEA remained flat at $14.95 during trading on Monday. 674,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,260. The company has a market capitalization of $533.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

