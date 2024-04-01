Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 276.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BMEA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

BMEA traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. 562,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $521.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.52. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 980,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 1,511,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

