Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 456,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biohaven by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,150,000 after acquiring an additional 791,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Biohaven by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.