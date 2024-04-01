Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in March

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BLRDF remained flat at $9.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Billerud AB has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.56.
About Billerud AB (publ)
