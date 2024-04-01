BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $68.72

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.72, but opened at $66.51. BILL shares last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 396,846 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

BILL Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 193.80 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,234,000 after buying an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in BILL by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after purchasing an additional 243,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

