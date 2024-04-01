Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 26,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Bilibili Trading Up 0.1 %

Bilibili stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 4,445,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Articles

