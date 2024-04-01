Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 26,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Bilibili Trading Up 0.1 %
Bilibili stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 4,445,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
