BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.79

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 139937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

