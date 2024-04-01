Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 29th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BGFV. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. 506,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is -60.61%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

