Berkshire Bank Sells 329 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.90 and its 200-day moving average is $230.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.