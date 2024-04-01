Berkshire Bank Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $16,920,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.