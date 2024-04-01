Berkshire Bank Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.99. 9,453,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,754,469. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

