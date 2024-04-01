Berkshire Bank Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.52. 33,786,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,016,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

