Berkshire Bank Has $16.95 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,116,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,457. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
