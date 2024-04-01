Berkshire Bank Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $212.91. 1,177,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,737. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

View Our Latest Report on WM

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.