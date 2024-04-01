Berkshire Bank Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Down 2.9 %

PayPal stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.03. 9,427,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,175,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

