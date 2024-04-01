Berkshire Bank Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.67. 3,226,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average is $154.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,607,700.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock worth $964,431,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

