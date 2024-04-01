Berkshire Bank Buys 541 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.68. 2,982,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,648. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

