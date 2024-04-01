Berkshire Bank Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Berkshire Bank grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. 1,200,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,388. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

