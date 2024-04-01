BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $260.89 Average PT from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $156.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $272.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.95.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,636,000 after acquiring an additional 285,397 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BeiGene by 17.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after purchasing an additional 588,294 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,008,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

