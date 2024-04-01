Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Boosted by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.05. The stock had a trading volume of 667,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

