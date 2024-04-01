BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.41

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$45.41 and last traded at C$45.65, with a volume of 1384018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.65.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.0694723 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.