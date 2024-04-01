Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $6.02 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.