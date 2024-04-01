Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $330,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

