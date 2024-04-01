Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $553.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

