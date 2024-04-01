Baron Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VTI opened at $260.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

