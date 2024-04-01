Baron Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,780,000 after buying an additional 983,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,703,000 after buying an additional 905,043 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.46 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average of $239.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

