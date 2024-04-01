Baron Financial Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $269.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.