Baron Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $260.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

