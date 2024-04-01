Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 735 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 1.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 262.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

