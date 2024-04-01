Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

