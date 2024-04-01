Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

AIN stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Albany International by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

