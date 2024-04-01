Bank of America Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $790.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $687.03 on Thursday. Cintas has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $624.64 and a 200-day moving average of $570.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

