Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.10

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 30131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

