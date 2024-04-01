Baker Chad R Invests $3.84 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Baker Chad R acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,413. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

