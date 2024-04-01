Baker Chad R Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Baker Chad R raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises approximately 1.8% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,500. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.40 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,809 shares of company stock worth $101,239,047. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.