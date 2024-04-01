Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Baidu by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,067. Baidu has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

