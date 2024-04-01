Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,067. Baidu has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
