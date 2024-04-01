BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. 122,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

