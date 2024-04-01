BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAE Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. 122,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.
BAE Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.