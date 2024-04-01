Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Short Interest Update

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,925.0 days.
Bachem Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHMF remained flat at $84.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 280 shares of the company were exchanged. Bachem has a 52 week low of $84.90 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48.
About Bachem
