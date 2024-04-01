Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Short Interest Update

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,925.0 days.

Bachem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHMF remained flat at $84.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 280 shares of the company were exchanged. Bachem has a 52 week low of $84.90 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48.

Get Bachem alerts:

About Bachem

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

Receive News & Ratings for Bachem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bachem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.