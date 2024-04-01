B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDSB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 28.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

