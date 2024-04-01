Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Get Azenta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Azenta

Azenta Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AZTA opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -194.45 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.