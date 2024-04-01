Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE AYA traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.94. 410,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.35. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$12.53.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

