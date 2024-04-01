Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.
AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AYA
Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.