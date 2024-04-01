AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 29th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 39,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $301,670.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $928,054 over the last ninety days. 7.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 435,481 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,310 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.79. 44,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. Analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

